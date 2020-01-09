Local bail reform advocates ask Governor Cuomo not to change law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – State GOP lawmakers have a new bill to repeal New York’s new bail reform law which went into place last week. Politicians from both parties are saying they need to take another look at the law.

The new bail reform law gets rid of cash bail for misdemeanors and non-violent felonies. Some are worried it’s putting dangerous criminals out on the streets.

On Thursday, Republicans in Albany criticized Governor Cuomo for not talking about bail reform during the State of the State address Wednesday. On Monday, however, The Governor did hint at being open to changes saying there are consequences they need to adjust for.

The Senate minority leader said making changes to the law is important to public safety. Ashley Gantt is a local member of the American Civil Liberties Union and said bail impacts people of color and poor people. She said people are already getting out of jail on bail but only those who can afford to pay for it.

The ACLU sent a letter to Cuomo asking him not to roll back the law.

“We passed some of the most progressive bail reform in the country it’s only been eight days into that legislation and we haven’t had any cases or seen any cases where someone has been let go for misdemeanors or other charges and has harmed the community or themselves,” said Gantt.

The senate majority leader said while they’re paying attention they’re not responding to make adjustments right now. She said they want to see if bail reform is doing what it’s intended to do.