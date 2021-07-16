Local attorney weighs in on felony charge against Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, husband

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and her husband, Timothy Granison, have been indicted on a slew of new charges in connection to a search warrant carried out at their home in May.

According to the indictment unsealed Friday by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, they are each charged with criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of failure to lock/secure firearms in a dwelling, a misdemeanor in violation of the Rochester City Code of the State of New York.

Emily Fusco is an attorney from Trevett Cristo Attorneys. She says the felony weapons possession charge likely refers to the handgun found in Warren and Granison’s home, and that prosecutors will have to prove the mayor and her husband both had “dominion and control” over the weapon.

“I think this is going to be a situation like any criminal charge where the attorneys are going to have to review the evidence,” Fusco said. “We have very few facts and very little information at this point, and there will be a lot more that gets discussed and more discovery is gone through. There will obviously be discussions regarding possession and as I indicated this somewhat of a unique type of charge, it only came into existence in 2013 and often we see it is related to whether or not the person registered the firearm.”

After being defeated by Malik Evans in the Democratic primary for Rochester mayor, Warren’s term is set to expire at the end of this year. Fusco says delays in the court system due to the pandemic mean it could take up to a year for the process to play out.

Warren and her husband are scheduled to be arraigned before a Cayuga County Judge in Monroe County.

Read the unsealed indictment