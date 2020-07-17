Local athletes prep for possible ‘very busy’ high school season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the words of Irondequoit High School left tackle Rowan McGwin, 2021 could be “very busy.”

McGwin plays football, basketball, and lacrosse – a fall, winter, and spring athlete. All three of Rowan’s sports could happen in the space of six months. Under a condensed plan put forth by the New York State Public High School Athletics Association, the winter season could begin on January 4 and end in mid-March. Fall athletics would begin in March and end in May, and spring sports would start in April and end in June.

That plan would take effect if the season couldn’t take place on its new delayed start date, which is September 21.

“It would definitely, for sure, be a grind,” said McGwin. “If they’re giving the opportunity to do it I’m for sure going to do it. I’ve done it my whole life.”

Scott Barker, the Pittsford High Schools Athletic Director, sits on the state task force that helped make the call.

“Ultimately, we want to provide a window that is open for all kids to participate in sports,” said Barker.

That means preserving the senior year, to which many athletes look forward. Matt Mojsej, a lacrosse player and incoming senior at Hilton High School, knows the seniors from last spring weren’t as lucky as he could be.

“I can’t imagine what the seniors are feeling like this year, because I know next year if I don’t have a senior season.. I don’t know, it’s just going to be different.”