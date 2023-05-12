ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Rochester area animal shelters are getting a combined total of almost $1.9 million from New York State.

The money comes from the NYS Companion Animal Capital Fund, which is pushing out $7.6 million to 21 shelters and humane societies across the state, according to Governor Kathy Hochul’s office.

In the Finger Lakes Region, the funding is broken down like this:

Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY (Auburn): $482,491.50 for new facility design

Lollypop Farm: $500,000 to redesign kennels, increase capacity and isolation ward

Wayne County Humane Society: $500,000 for new and updated shelter

Wyoming County (Warsaw): $318,318 for improvements and upgrades

Wyoming County SPCA (Attica): $62,825.89 for roof replacement, driveway repairs, etc.

The Governor’s Office reports since the fund was launched in 2017, it has issued more than $33 million. Grants were awarded on a “need assessment, detailed project description, and reasonableness of cost.”