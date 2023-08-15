MAUI, H.I. (WROC) — Of the many volunteers on the ground in Maui assisting with search and recovery efforts from the extensive wildfires, there are a few volunteers contributing from our local chapter of the American Red Cross.

Laura Lutz of Rochester arrived to Maui Sunday, and will spend three weeks helping victims in shelters. Some of them, she says, are still unable to locate their loved ones.

“It’s just heartbreak. These people have lost everything. There’s just nothing left,” said Lutz.

As a member of the Red Cross’ spiritual care team, Lutz’s role is to provide spiritual and emotional support to those facing varying levels of trauma.

“I think this is different because these people have lost a whole town, and Hawaiians are very in tune and sensitive to the land and to their ancestors. They’re grieving not only people, but the actual land and the town,” said Lutz.

She says the shelters nearby are occupied with up to a few hundred people per facility.

“Our job is to be present, and to listen to them, to encourage them, build resilience, and give them hope,” Lutz said, “I think the hardest thing is people not being able to locate their relatives. Yesterday, I watched a gentleman go from cot to cot searching for his mother. It’s heartbreaking to know he doesn’t even know where she is, and there’s a lot of families like that.”

Lutz has volunteered with the Red Cross during a few other natural disasters in recent years, and says the current state of the island is among the worst she has seen.

“They haven’t allowed people into the burn zone. They’re still looking with cadaver dogs. In Red Cross language, this is a level 7, which is way up there in the magnitude of what needs to be accomplished,” said Lutz.

After three weeks, the next wave of Red Cross volunteers will arrive to Maui. From a volunteer standpoint, Lutz estimates there are months ahead in disaster relief efforts and assessments.

To contribute to the Red Cross’ relief efforts, click here.