CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – A Livonia woman was hospitalized after a motor vehicle accident that left her severely injured early Saturday morning on County Road 32 near Hickox Road in Canandaigua.

Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office say 37-year-old Gillian Stumbo was found outside her vehicle upon their arrival at around 5:40 a.m.

Mercy Flight took Stumbo to FF Thompson Hospital. Cheshire Fire Department and Canandaigua Emergency Squad also responded to the scene.

County Road 32 was down to one lane for two hours as deputies were investigating the accident.

Deputies say Stumbo was issued citations for aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, speeding and not wearing her seat belt.