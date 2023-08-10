GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – For local Wegmans employee Jovan Howard, it’s his passion to spread joy at work through song.

That passion reached new heights Wednesday on a bigger stage, when Howard was chosen to perform the national anthem before the Rochester Red Wings game at Innovative Field.

He’s overcome challenges one might not expect, and with the support of coworkers and customers, has achieved a sizeable goal on the baseball diamond.

Colleagues say Howard, a maintenance worker at Wegmans, brightens up the store with his music on special occasions and holidays.

“From that moment on, we decided we’re going to do this every Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Christmas Eve. Family and friends, they look forward to it every year,” said Howard.

For much of his life, Howard has dealt with a speech disorder. However, when he sings, that all goes away.

Singing the national anthem for his home team, the Red Wings, started out as a thought-out goal, which would eventually come to life.

“I said, you know what, all I have to do is bring out that first note and I’m good to go, and that was that,” Howard laughed.

Wegmans manager Chrissy Kreber describes Howard’s music as a ray of positivity for the store community on Lyell Ave.

“It just offers a different light. There are so many things outside in our community right now, and I think a lot of folks are looking for that positive energy. They’re looking to find something that uplifts them, and that’s Jovan’s voice. That’s his overall being and his presence,” said Kreber.

Howard now has his sights set on the hopes of performing for his favorite team, the Buffalo Bills.

He hopes to one day take his talents to a home game in Orchard Park, but for now, will continue the tunes for the Lyell Ave. Wegmans community.