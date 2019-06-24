Liverpool students bring prom to their classmate stuck in the hospital

A high school dance like you’ve never seen before. Seniors at Liverpool High School surprised their classmate and friend battling brain cancer.

19-year-old Ilijah Barron was dressed in a tuxedo and a wheelchair, spending his senior year battling bone cancer.

“I was like crying before I even left the room, I felt good that they would do that just for me,” said Barron.

He was too weak to attend his senior ball, so his classmates brought the ball to him in the hospital.

While they surprised him at Upstate University Hospital, Barron surprised his classmates at graduation Saturday. The senior was allowed to attend his graduation, walking on stage to receive his diploma.