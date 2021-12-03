WATCH LIVE: Rochester Mayor-elect Malik Evans to discuss administration progress, appoint senior staff

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at approximately 11:30 a.m. EST

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor-elect Malik Evans will hold a press conference Friday morning to provide an update on the transition progress of his administration and announce staff appointments.

Evans is scheduled to be sworn into office on January 1, 2022 after defeating former mayor Lovely Warren in June’s Democratic primary. Warren’s tenure ended following her resignation on October 4.

Her time in office ended as part of a plea deal she agreed to last month. Overseeing current operations at City Hall is James Smith, who will serve a one month term as interim mayor.

During a previously held conference two weeks ago, Evans mentioned his plans of new appointments include an extensive search for Rochester’s next full time police chief. The city has had four acting police chief since September last year.

Evans said the next police chief must buys into his agenda of “Building a bridge to Rochester’s future.”

The Democrat was officially handed his current title following his unopposed run in November’s general election. Evans carried nearly 66% of the vote in his victory over Warren earlier in June.

“This is not about me, it’s about all of us… the future of greater Rochester”



