ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, along with state and county legislators, are scheduled to announce what the future holds for Highland Park’s Pavilion Thursday.

The announcement follows the anniversary of Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday.

Olmstead is known by the world as the father of landscape architecture and is responsible for the siting of the pavilion.

His legacy spans across the 18th century, with development projects that continue to stand at the highest of integrity — both for their structure but their sophistication.

Highland Park’s pavilion sat at the highest point of the park, near the water reservoir, for a total of 73 years. It was demolished in 1963 due to what officials say was deteriorating conditions.

The area was nicknamed “Children’s Pavilion” by the local community due to its constant use by kids over its several year span in Monroe County. Since being torn down, families in the area and community groups have attempted to restore the pavilion back to it’s original shape with funding.

Their hopes were never met with a result, that could all change for Rochester Thursday.

Monroe County has a dedicated website with information, history and pictures on the pavilion.

