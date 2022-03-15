Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:00 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers with the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival are scheduled to hold a briefing at 11 a.m. Tuesday to announce the full lineup and share updates on the festival’s return to downtown after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials will be joined by Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

Plans for the festival’s return began prior to November last year when organizers met to discuss the best course of action following its cancellation last year. Suggestions of a July festival on RIT’s campus were made early in 2021, but the proposal fell through after the event was unable to secure funding.

“Postponing our Jazz Festival for two years in a row has left a void for all of us,” said Producer and Executive Director Marc Iacona last year. “We can look forward once again to hearing vibrant music from around the world in June in downtown Rochester.”

Jazz lovers in Rochester can get a taste of what is to come from this year’s festival with a March 15 concert with RIJF regular, Catherine Russell.

Tickets are now on sale and can be found here, and will also be available at the door. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Russell is known as one of the leading modern interpreters of early jazz, from the 1920s into the 1940s, and is a fan favorite at the RIJF, filling Harro East and Kilbourn Hall over the years.

Tuesday’s announcement will take place at the Theatre of Innovation Square on 131 North Chestnut Street.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.