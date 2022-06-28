Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10:30 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is scheduled to showcase recommendations of the Rochester Housing Quality Task Force Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

The Housing Quality Task Force was amended to develop policies that improve and enhance housing quality for city residents. All of its 21 members are set to join the mayor Tuesday.

Back in February, the task force was charged with completing a number of proposals that will better housing in Rochester. These proposals will be unveiled during this press conference.

This press conference is taking place at City Hall located on 30 Church Street.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.