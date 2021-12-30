WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza update Monroe County residents on COVID-19 pandemic

Editor’s note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 2:00 p.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza are scheduled to host a coronavirus briefing Thursday afternoon to update residents on the county’s ongoing pandemic response efforts.

The county leaders will be joined by chief medical officers from Rochester Regional Health and University of Rochester Medical Center, Dr. Robert Mayo and Dr. Michael Apostolakos, respectively.

Prior to the holidays, Dr. Mendoza warned that the omicron variant has began to spread in Monroe County. Since the original detection on December 22, the county has announced record rises among positive cases of the coronavirus.

Monroe County health officials reported 1,573 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The county is now averaging 758 new cases per day over the past week with a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 9.7% — a considerable increase from the 7.4% recorded just a week ago.

The nation has seen record numbers in single-day infections since the holiday season begun. Health officials have reported that hospitalization risk among omicron cases is lower, but its ability to spread is greater which could create shortages of staff and facilities within local and state healthcare systems.

Most recently the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials announced a new guidance in hopes to keep businesses open and help those who may have been infected return to work quicker.

Isolation period for Americans who catch the coronavirus is now halved from 10 to five day. That recommendation was made Monday.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of omicron cases.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

