WATCH LIVE: 6PM Web Show – Sunday, November 14

*The forecast above is from News 8 at 11 on Saturday. Tune into News 8 at 6 (Web Edition on Sunday) for the latest update!*

Sunday evening update: A mix of light rain and wet snow is currently overspreading the region this evening. Precipitation type looks to start as a light rain mixing with some snow at times for the lake plains including Rochester while the higher terrain sees mostly snow. As temperatures cool through the evening rain will turn to snow briefly for all. This will make for wet rods and a wet drive for those heading out on this Sunday night.