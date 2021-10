ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan announced Wednesday she will be resigning as Rochester Police Chief after being appointed as Interim Chief back in October of 2020.

In her letter of resignation to Mayor Lovely Warren, Herriott-Sullivan asked to pursue an opportunity in the private sector. Deputy Chief of Operations David M. Smith is set to serve as Interim Chief starting Oct. 13.