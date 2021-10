ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC‘s 6 p.m. broadcasting was cancelled due to NFL Football coverage. A digital edition of the show has been uploaded above for viewing.

We apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused.

On tonight’s 6 P.M. Web Show, the team at News 8 covered the investigation on the Greece Police Chief that has placed him on administrative leave. Plus Canandaigua Police search for 1950s truck that crashed and killed a disabled resident on a wheelchair.