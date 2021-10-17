6PM Web Show: Sunday, October 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC‘s 6 p.m. broadcasting was cancelled due to NFL Football coverage. A digital edition of the show has been uploaded above for viewing.

We apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused.

On tonight’s 6 P.M. Web Show, the team at News 8 covered a stolen vehicle crash that left one person dead and two other in critical condition that took place near Seward Street around 3 p.m. Sunday. Plus why you should consider taking a second look at your heating bill this upcoming winter.

