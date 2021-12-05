Web Show: Sunday, December 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC‘s 6 p.m. broadcasting was cancelled due to NFL Football coverage. A digital edition of the show has been uploaded above for viewing.

We apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused.

On tonight’s 6 P.M. Web Show, the team at News 8 covered the city’s 79th homicide following the death of a man who succumbed to his injuries from an earlier shooting near Watkin Terrace. They also discussed an investigation into a house fire near Okbriar Street in Rochester and the latest COVID-19 numbers in NY.

