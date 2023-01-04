CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester and the Finger Lakes region will be receiving hundreds of millions in major federal funding, officials announced Wednesday.

Majority Leader Charles Schumer and N.Y. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand are scheduled to speak on the funding Wednesday at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center.

The two are expected to reveal planned funding going to multiple community projects to boost families, vets, seniors, job creation, economic development, as well as others.

Also on stage are local veterans, VA officials, and representatives from community organizations that will benefit from the investments.