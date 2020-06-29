RPD investigating arrests and charges dropped after video shows altercation on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department held a press conference at the Monroe County Public Safety Building late Sunday afternoon.

This comes after two arrests were made on the 500 block of Bay Street over the weekend.

Rochester Police Chief Singletary said officers arrested a 23-year-old man who was walking down the street erratically and smashed a Hennessy bottle.

According to Chief Singletary, the man ended up biting one of the responding officers. When trying to check on the man, police say the man shouted to them, “Are you all going to kill me? Kill me then, gangster. I wish you would kill me.”

Another man, 21, was video taping the incident on a cell phone and was taken into custody, as well.

Chief Singletary said recording police officers is not illegal but he does ask that those who are recording to not interfere with officers who are on duty.

After reviewing the video of the incident that’s gone viral on social media, charges against the 21-year-old man video taping the incident have been dropped.

Singletary said responding officers did not have cause to arrest the man who was video taping the incident.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said that after reviewing police body-camera video it will not pursue charges for resisting arrest against the 21-year-old man who was video taping officers.

The officer who was bitten was taken to Rochester General Hospital and he has been released.