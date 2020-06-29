1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

RPD investigating arrests and charges dropped after video shows altercation on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department held a press conference at the Monroe County Public Safety Building late Sunday afternoon.

This comes after two arrests were made on the 500 block of Bay Street over the weekend.

Rochester Police Chief Singletary said officers arrested a 23-year-old man who was walking down the street erratically and smashed a Hennessy bottle.

According to Chief Singletary, the man ended up biting one of the responding officers. When trying to check on the man, police say the man shouted to them, “Are you all going to kill me? Kill me then, gangster. I wish you would kill me.”

Another man, 21, was video taping the incident on a cell phone and was taken into custody, as well.

Chief Singletary said recording police officers is not illegal but he does ask that those who are recording to not interfere with officers who are on duty.

After reviewing the video of the incident that’s gone viral on social media, charges against the 21-year-old man video taping the incident have been dropped.

Singletary said responding officers did not have cause to arrest the man who was video taping the incident.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said that after reviewing police body-camera video it will not pursue charges for resisting arrest against the 21-year-old man who was video taping officers.

The officer who was bitten was taken to Rochester General Hospital and he has been released.

