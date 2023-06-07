Editor’s note: The full press conference is available in the video player on this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Keith Grams with Rochester Regional Health provided precautions and ways to be safe amid recent air quality reduction affecting the area.

Chair for Emergency Medicine at Rochester Regional Health Dr. Keith Grams says there has been a slight increase in people experiencing issues with their lungs, but not close to the amount that was expected.

“Hopefully we’re going to continue to see what we’re already seeing,” he said.

Dr. Grams says for those experiencing significant issues, reach out to your primary care physician, visit an Urgent Care, or in a true emergency, visit the emergency department.

He adds some symptoms to look out for are “feeling so short of breath that you can’t get your breath. If you can’t walk around because you’re so short of breath. If you’re feeling chest pains.”

Those with underlying lung issues, according to Dr. Grams, including asthma, COPD, underlying heart disease may see more issues than other groups.

Dr. Grams adds the use of masks may not be filtering “this kind of material out,” but he says if those choosing to wear a mask feel better, then continue use.

According to the EPA, Rochester is at a point where people should limit their exposure outside. Wildfire smoke has put a significant amount of particulate matter in the atmosphere that can cause adverse health effects from long exposure.

As the air quality in New York State is being reduced, many events and facilities — including the Seneca Park Zoo, all Monroe County Parks, R-centers and more — have been either closed or moved indoor.

Several school districts throughout the region have also limited or cancelled outdoor activities, including the Rochester City School District and the Brockport Central School District.

