ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Many in the community gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the life of Assemblyman David Gantt.

Gantt was a Monroe County lawmaker in the 1970s and then was moved to state legislature. Gantt was the first black lawmaker from Monroe County.

Gantt represented Rochester in Albany for almost 40 years. He was elected to the state assembly in the early 1980s.