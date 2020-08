Mostly cloudy skies are the norm on this Sunday as a broad surface low hangs out to our west over Lake Erie. A passing shower or storm threat will last through this evening, but most will remain dry and humid with a noticeable southwest breeze, gusting at times over 20 mph. There is a threat for some severe weather as the frontal boundary that gave us rain early this morning pushes into the North Country. There may be some isolated storm cells that bring a tornado threat for our friends near Watertown, but it will remain quiet locally with more garden-variety showers and thunderstorms through this evening.

Expect another muggy evening as overnight lows hold in the middle 60s for uncomfortable sleeping weather. Monday is humid with a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a few passing storms. It is an in-between day as we watch a developing upper-level jet over the Great Lakes at the same time tropical cyclone Isaias is making landfall in the Carolina's. For this reason the coverage of storms will be isolated at best, but they cannot be ruled out.