NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Andrew Cuomo held a storm briefing in regards to Hurricane Henri on Saturday. Cuomo said he expects Hurricane Henri to be similar to Hurricane Sandy. Hurricane Sandy took place in late October of 2012.

Cuomo said Hurricane Henri is heading towards Long Island, the Hudson Valley and southern New England.

Cuomo declared a state of Emergency for New York City, Long Island, the Hudson Valley, Westchester and the Capital District.