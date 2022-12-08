ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The big day is finally here! Friday is the return of the in-person Food for Families Food Drive.

News 8 will be live at the Tops on Mt. Read Boulevard all day starting on News 8 Sunrise to help raise money for Foodlink and feed needy families throughout the Rochester area.

Sunrise through CBS This Morning: Meteorologist James Gilbert

Noon: Evening Anchors Adam Chodak and Theresa Marsenburg

4-6:30 p.m. : News 8 at 4 Anchors John Kucko and Natalie Kucko

There are plenty of ways to give including taking part in the Kucko Challenge. Donate online in the name of either Natalie or John Kucko as our father-daughter 4 p.m. anchor team try to outdo each other by raising the most money through Friday.

Click the image below to donate

You can shop any Tops and purchase a Little Brown Bag of Hope in increments of $5, $10, or $20 to provide families with nutritious items.

Or Friday only, you can also drop off donated goods at the Jefferson Rd. Henrietta Tops or at the Mt. Read location in Greece. Please help make a difference this holiday season!