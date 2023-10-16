ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Little Theatre in Rochester postponed the 2023 Witness Palestine Festival Monday, hours after a Republican politician threatened to pull out of a scheduled debate if the festival were to continue.

Mark Assini, Republican candidate for Monroe County Executive, called for the festival to be postponed indefinitely due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Assini said if the festival went on as scheduled, he would not participate in a debate with incumbent Democrat candidate Adam Bello, scheduled to air on WXXI.

The Little Theatre, a subsidiary of WXXI, released a statement later that afternoon, saying the festival was postponed “due to safety concerns for festival organizers, Little patrons and staff.”

The festival features films shot in both Israel and Palestine. Organizers say it attempts to communicate the experience of the Palestinian people to those in Rochester.

“The film festival tone is of anger and hatred of Israel,” Assini said. “There is no question, this is not something that belongs in our community.”

The Little Theatre says it has hosted the Witness Palestine Festival for 12 years. It was scheduled for October 21-22 and October 28-29.

Full statement from The Little Theatre