Little League Championship brings an economic boost to Penfield

The New York State Little League Baseball Championship Tournament will be held in Penfield for the next three years and the increase in traffic could be good for businesses in the area.

Saturday, the semi-finals took place at the Penfield Little League Complex. The winner of the tournament will be New York State Champion.

Hundreds were in attendance in the stands and the cheers could be heard from the parking lots.

“Here to support the local district team Webster,” said Larry Miller, a Fairport Resident.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to showcase our talents and we’re fortunate Penfield willing to host and bring the communities in. So it’s been great.” Michael Kohl, a Fairport resident.

Hundreds of fans, supporters and teammates were in the stands for the second to last day of the baseball tournament. Organizers say tournaments like this can have a big economic impact and bring in money to the Penfield area.”

“It means an awful lot, We consider ourselves in Penfield to be the heart of baseball and this tournament, it just turned out to be unbelievable,” said Greg Camp, President of Penfield little league.

The tournament will come back to Penfield for two more years, and organizers say this is good for both baseball fans and business in the area.

“All the teams are staying in host hotels, within the Penfield area and certainly the businesses, the Penfield business chamber has been tremendous in getting us some sponsors and almost everything that we’ve done has been sponsored by someone in Penfield,” said Camp.

Organizers say businesses in Penfield have shown great support and they are excited to come back for the next two years.

The state finals will take place Sunday at 1 pm at the Penfield Little League Complex. Those winners will go on to the regionals in August.