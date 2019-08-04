Little Italy Clean Sweep

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies and vetted inmates from the Monroe County Correctional Facility’s “Weekend Works” program spend their Sunday morning cleaning the streets of Lyell Avenue, Smith Street, and the City of Rochester’s Soccer Stadium area as the community united to continue to revitalize Rochester’s Little Italy Historic District.

The event brings together residents, businesses, community volunteers, inmates, and first responders, to clean up what some would consider to be neglected areas in the city of Rochester.

The cleanup started at the former Tent City building on Lyell Avenue and moved towards State Street, then head over to Smith Street and proceed west towards Broad Street, and then to city’s soccer stadium area.

After that the group headed to Broad Street, and back to the Tent City building.

In the end, volunteers were treated to a free Italian lunch outside of the Flat Iron Cafe on Smith Street, donated by Perri’s Pizzeria at 1 p.m.