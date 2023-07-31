ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lincoln Branch and Toy Library is encouraging families to visit their newly designed spaces for play and learning as they reopen this August.

The Rochester Public Library will reopen its Lincoln Branch Library and Toy Library at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 7. The branch has been closed for renovation since August of 2022 and is located on the corner of Joseph Avenue and Avenue D.

Library officials say improvements include better accessibility to the toy library and improved lighting throughout the building.

Lincoln Branch Hours:

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Toy Library will be open the same hours as the branch, expanding access to its unique lending collection of thousands of toys. Up to ten items may be borrowed at a time, free of charge, with a valid adult Monroe County library card.

The grand reopening is scheduled for September 2023.