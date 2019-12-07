“Lights On For Life” Honors Victims Lost to Drunk and Impaired Driving

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC)- Local law enforcement partnered with STOP-DWI in Monroe County for their “Lights on for Life” event on Saturday.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley was in attendance and discussed the many alternatives to getting behind the wheel after a night out.

“It’s so important to remind people, especially with the upcoming holidays that they can’t get behind the wheel if they had too much to drink or consumed any drugs. you must be careful and use common sense,” said Doorley.

The event featured a motorcade to honor the victims of drunk and drugged driving accidents. Rochester Against Impaired Driving (RAID), as well as family members of DWI victims, were also in attendance.