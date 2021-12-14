What Rochester airport security wants you to know ahead of busy holiday travel stretch

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — If you plan to fly anywhere for Christmas or New Year, the TSA has important updates you need to know to get through Fredrick Douglas Rochester International Airport.

Just like what we saw over the week of Thanksgiving, more Americans are traveling long distances for the holidays at pre-pandemic rates. Christmas is predicted to be no different, so all travelers need to be prepared.

By the end of 2021, nearly 2.5 million people will have traveled through Fredrick Douglas Rochester International Airport. A more than 90% increase compared to the end of 2020. So, if you’ve booked a flight during the week of Christmas, make sure you show up early.

“Be prepared and get here a full two hours before your scheduled flight,” Bart Johnson, who oversees Security at New York State Airports, advised. “To make sure that you get out of here on time.”

TSA Administration assured all six gates at Rochester Airport will be open during the day and they are fully staffed to operate every security entrance without major delays.

“VMD, the contractor here does a wonderful job in planning, preparing, moving people around, and paying overtime when they need to,” Johnson continued. “To make sure everything is fully staffed. As of now and I don’t anticipate anything happening in the future, there has not been an issue.”

AAA predicts foot traffic in Airports nationwide to shoot up 184% compared to December of 2020. So, to avoid backups of security lines TSA urges all passengers to be prepared and know what is and isn’t allowed.

“We are expecting aggressive holiday traffic,” Fredrick Douglas Rochester International Airport Director Andy Moore said. “Where flight numbers are going to be roughly the same as they were with 48-52 departing flights a day.”

“People still continually bring oversize liquids,” Johnson added. “And then what has to happen is these officers have to take that bag off the conveyer belt. Open it up and search it, things start backing up. So don’t be that person.”

Of course, all Covid-19 protocols are still in place, so masks must be worn by anyone two and older inside an airport and on a plane. If you have any questions regarding TSA policies and what is or isn’t allowed on a plane, you can find answers to all that information by going to the AskTSA social media pages, or their website.