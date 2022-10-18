ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Spirit Airlines is officially landing at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello showcased the airline’s first set of flights during a press conference Tuesday morning. He was by the airport director Andy Moore.

The ultra-low-cost carrier was originally added to the airport in February with the announcement of daily, nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida and Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

Outside of LaGuardia, Rochester holds the largest footprint for Spirit Airlines. The airline will provide the city’s only option for daily, non-stop flights to Florida.

“Florida has long been the top destination in Rochester,” Bello said. “More families can now book a dream vacation to Disney Land and more, but the low-cost carrier cost is going to bring reduced fares which means more competition for our market.”

Spirit’s very first flight out of Rochester is touching down in Florida Tuesday. According to Bello, the airline’s launch only marks the beginning of revitalizing the airport.

“Our passenger numbers continue to increase and are nearing pre-covid levels,” Bello said. “The inclusion of Spirit and $18 million in new funding will transform this terminal into a 20th-century transportation hub.”

Rochester’s airport was one of nine selected in New York State for a $230 million modernization project in early September. A new entryway, an upgraded ticketing area and baggage claim, along with renovations to the Veteran’s Area, are all promised for future construction.

Spirit’s next flight from Rochester is scheduled to take off Wednesday. Flights are now available to the public at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport’s website.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.