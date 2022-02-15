ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced the arrival of Spirit Airlines to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday.

Spirit Airlines will have daily, nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida. Four days a week, they will have non-stop flights to Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

Bello expressed his gratitude for the partnership between the city and Spirit Airlines.

“Spirit Airlines will be the eight to operate in and out of Rochester,” Bello said. “Our community will now have more options, more convenience and greater affordability to flights to two most popular destinations.”

According to county officials, Orlando is the number one destination in the Rochester area.

Additionally, the announcement of Spirit Airlines’ arrival to Rochester means the city will have more weekly departing seats to Myrtle Beach than Syracuse, Albany or Buffalo.

“This makes Rochester the only Update New York airport to have this ultra-low cost carrier and will be the largest footprint for Spirit Airlines outside of LaGuardia Airport,” Bello said.

Airline officials said a total of 30 new personnel will be hired to lead airport operations in Rochester.

“We have seen that this community prefers nonstop flights, we are here to get you to the destination faster.” “We hope families here travel more because we provide the lowest fares in the county,” Atul Kumria, Senior Director For Airport Services for Spirt Airlines said.

Monroe County officials say the newly-announced partnership will begin around June.

