ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Whether you are visiting Rochester for the first time or have lived here your whole life, there are always ongoing and evergreen attractions that make the “Flower City” stand out.

Attractions:

The Strong National Museum of Play — Featuring the “eGameRevolution,” “Wegmans Super Kids Market,” and “Can You Tell Me How to Get to Sesame Street?,” the Strong National Museum of Play is an all-age history museum with the “largest and most comprehensive collection of historical materials related to play.” Note: The museum will be closed from June 19 to 29 for a grand opening preparation. Tickets are required for admission, will information available here.

George Eastman Museum — Founded in 1947, the George Eastman Museum describes itself as “the world’s oldest photography museum and one of the oldest film archives.” Attractions within the museum include rotating exhibitions on photography and cinema, the historic mansion and gardens where George Eastman lived for thirty years are on display, as well as screenings of over 300 different films at the 500-seat Dryden Theatre.

National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House — The home of Civil Rights Leader Susan B. Anthony offers hour long guided experience that takes visitors through highlights of her life. The museum emphasizes the front parlor that is on display, where Anthony was arrested for voting. They add the house shares the reformer’s vision and story, and shares artifacts related to her life and work.

Highland Park — Featuring the Lilac Festival in May, multiple memorials, and many recreation activities, Highland Park is home to many different interesting attractions. The Warner Castle and Sunken Garden is a Gothic-styled residence that was the home of Rochester attorney and newspaper editor Horatio Gates Warner. The Lilac Arches are located near the corner of Highland and South Avenues and feature an architectural form, a brick patio, and benches that can be used for small events. Highland Park also offers their Highland Park Bowl, used for entertainment, including a free Movies in the Parks series.

Seneca Park Zoo — From amphibians to zebras, the Seneca Park Zoo offers education tours of their diverse species from across the globe. For first time visitors, the Savanna Safari Tour offers up close and personal sights with animals such as the white rhino, zebra, and giraffe. Seneca Park Zoo also offers Giraffe feedings. The zoo is open year-round, excluding Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. For ticket information and more exhibits Seneca Park Zoo offers, click here.

Rochester Museum and Science Center — Offering over 1.2 million collection objects, Live Science demonstrations, and Planetarium Star Shows, the Rochester Museum and Science Center says there is always something new to discover. With events for all ages, the center offers something for everybody.

The Little Theatre — Presenting American independent and foreign films, as well as music and visual arts, The Little Theatre prides themselves in being the premier cultural center for the greater Rochester community. For showtimes and to see what’s playing, click here.

Vintage Drive In — Located in Avon, the Vintage Drive In Theatre offers the latest releases in a reminiscent format. The establishment also offers concessions. For showtimes and ticket information, click here.

Dining:

You may have your favorite “hole in the wall” spot in Rochester, but do you ever wonder where your go-to spot ranks in comparison to others’ opinions? Or you may be coming to Rochester for the first time and have no clue where to start as far as where to eat.

Here are some recommendations from News 8 viewers, and Yelp users, on places and delicacy you can’t miss while you’re in town:

The “Garbage Plate ” — The most famous concept being two cheeseburgers on top of macaroni salad and home fries, the garbage plate has quickly become a Rochester delicacy. Nick Tahou Hots on West Main Street deems themselves as the original Garbage Plate, but other restaurants including Dogtown, Park’s Plates and Shakes, Charlie’s, Bill Gray’s, and others have adapted their own versions.

Genesee Brew House — Established in 2012, the Genesee Brew House is a staple beer destination in Rochester. The venue, according to their website, offers interactive exhibits, a gift shop, a pilot brewery, as well as a pub-style restaurant.

Abbott's Frozen Custard — With a handful of ice cream shops in the Rochester area, there is only one like Abbott's. Opening in Rochester in 1902 as a seasonal treat, Abbott's has become an East Coast "must-try" for frozen custard.

Three Brothers Wineries — Offering three wineries Stony Lonesome Wine Cellars, Passion Feet Wire Barn, Passion Feet Wine Barn, Bagg Dare Wine Company, and microbrewery War House Brewing Co., Three Brothers Wineries and Estates offers a selection of hand-crafted wines, beers, hard ciders, and craft sodas to accommodate who visits.

Nosh — Open Tuesday through Saturday for dinner, Nosh describes themselves as representing "honest, hands-on, sociable food & drink served with an uncompromising commitment to hospitality."

Strangebird — Located on Marshall Street, Strangebird branches out of being labeled a "brewery taproom." They are open Thursday to Monday for lunch and dinner offerings "made-from-scratch, locally sourced, and seasonal food."

The Old Stone Tavern — Located in the South Wedge, The Old Stone Tavern says they are more than just a place to eat but are a comfortable place to hang out and have drinks. One Yelp user says they left The Old Stone Tavern feeling "a little jealous of the South Wedge for having this place in their backyard."

