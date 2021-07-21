US extends closure of Canadian border through August 21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Despite Canada allowing Americans to go there for non-essential travel starting August 9, the United States officials announced it would still not allow non-essential travel from Canada through August 21.

The Department of Security released an update on the travel restrictions on Wednesday.

This document announces the decision of the Secretary of Homeland Security (Secretary) to continue to temporarily limit the travel of individuals from Canada into the United States at land ports of entry along the United States-Canada border. Such travel will be limited to “essential travel,” as further defined in this document.

These restrictions go into effect at 12 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on July 22, 2021 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. EDT on August 21, 2021, unless amended or rescinded prior to that time.

Congressman Brian Higgins, a long-time proponent of reopening the US-Canada border to non-essential travel, is not happy with America’s decision to keep the door shut even longer than our Canadian neighbors.

Higgins, who co-leads the Northern Border Caucus and Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group, says “It is time for the United States to align its Northern Border policy with its science.”

He released a statement in response to the decision, saying the longer closure “harms economic recovery and hurts families all across America’s northern border.”

Read the full statement here:

“For months now people and businesses along the border have been strung along month after month holding out hope for the border to reopen. Today’s decision by the Biden administration harms economic recovery and hurts families all across America’s northern border; this is completely unnecessary.

“While the United States does nothing, loved ones remain separated and communities whose economies rely on the cross-border exchange continue to suffer economically. Continuation of this shutdown is illogical given the success of vaccines and counterproductive putting the United States at a disadvantage given Canada’s decision to welcome back vaccinated Americans effective August 9th.”

— Rep. Brian Higgins