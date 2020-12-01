Upcoming lifts scheduled for O’Rorke Bridge this week and next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming scheduled lifts on the Colonel Patrick O’Rorke Memorial Bridge over the Genesee River as part of the Monroe County Department of Transportation’s efforts to train new bridge operators.

The bridge is expected to be lifted and lowered intermittently between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on the following days:

Tuesday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 2

Tuesday, December 8 and Wednesday, December 9

NYSDOT is advising the traveling public to provide extra travel time and expect short delays in the area of Pattonwood Drive and Lake Avenue during the training sessions.