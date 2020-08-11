2 states added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, 4 removed, 32 states total on list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that two more states and the Virgin Islands were added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new states are Hawaii, and South Dakota, making 32 states total, plus Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio, and Rhode Island were removed since last week’s update.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

“New York went from one of the worst situations in the country, to an example for the rest of the nation to follow,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release Tuesday. “Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics. In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts – we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago, which is why we are adding Hawaii, South Dakota and Virgin Islands to the travel advisory.”

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

Regarding coronavirus numbers, Tuesday’s data from the governor’s office is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 540 (+5)

– 540 (+5) Patients Newly Admitted – 56

– 56 Hospital Counties – 29

– 29 Number ICU – 120 (-7)

– 120 (-7) Number ICU with Intubation – 60 (-2)

– 60 (-2) Total Discharges – 73,779 (+43)

– 73,779 (+43) Deaths – 6

– 6 Total Deaths – 25,211

Of the 77,059 test results reported to New York state yesterday, 667, or 0.86%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: