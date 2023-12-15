SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you have holiday travel plans this year, you might want to prepare before you pack, especially when packing gifts.

During the holiday season, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is sending a reminder of what gifts you can and can’t pack this Christmas.

This reminder can save you both time at the airport and money by having to possibly throw out a gift you can’t bring in a carry-on.

When traveling during the holiday season, it’s best to bring a checked bag if you are bringing gifts for Christmas.

“Planning ahead and packing properly can facilitate the TSA security screening process and ease a passenger’s travel experience at the airport,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York.

That’s why TSA is sharing “Know Before You Go” tips on what you can bring in a carry-on versus a checked bag this Christmas.

Whether your gift is in your carry-on or checked bag, TSA recommends packing them in gift bags or boxes instead of wrapping paper.

Courtesy of Transportation Security Administration Courtesy of Transportation Security Administration

“If a gift triggers an alarm, it will need to be opened to resolve the alarm. Wrapped presents that trigger an alarm will need the gift wrap removed, but if the gift is in a bag or a box, it is much easier for TSA to look at the item to resolve the alarm,” stated TSA.

If you’re traveling with food items like fruitcakes, candy canes and chocolates, you can pack those in a carry-on. However, liquids and spreadable foods such as egg nog, wine, champagne, maple syrup and preserves should be packed in a checked bag.

If those liquids are 3.4 ounces or less and fit in a clear quart-sized bag, then you can bring them in your carry-on. However, if they are over that limit or don’t fit in the bag, then you’ll have to check your items instead.

“We are seeing a lot of travelers arrive at our checkpoints with beverages and a variety of knives,” Johnson said. “Pack the larger shampoo, toothpaste, sunblock and hair gel in a checked bag. As for knives, if you must travel with a knife, please pack it in your checked bag.”

A final helpful tip from TSA is, “If you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it, or pour it, and if it is larger than 3.4 ounces, it needs to be packed in a checked bag.”