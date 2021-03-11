TSA reports rise in air travel, provides advice of safe traveling during pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Transportation Security Administration is reporting a rise in air travel, despite C-D-C recommendations.

According to officials, more than a million passengers have passed through airport checkpoints in five of the past nine days. A TSA spokesperson says to travel safely, reduce the number of things you touch that others may have put their hands on.

“One of my favorite tips is of course you need to take things out of your pocket when you are travelling at a checkpoint,” TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

“So take your wallet take your keys and instead of putting them in the bin, put them directly into your carry on bag because that reduces touch points between your belongings and the bin.”

The mask mandate for all air travelers is still in effect across the U.S.