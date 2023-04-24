ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The summer travel season is expected to surpass pre-pandemic numbers.

AAA is saying airports and roadways are bracing for what could be a record in 2023, with a significant increase in international bookings already. They add if you want to make summer plans, don’t panic yet, but prepare now.

“Yeah, I think it’s an exciting summer travel season that’s coming our way,” said Mark Gruba with AAA adding all of this is paired up with staffing shortages and limited inventory.

On the anticipated number of Americans traveling he said, “…it centers on restrictions and people feeling freer than they did a year or two ago.”

Gruba said the time to book your summer travel is now. “The longer you wait, the more you run the risk of losing out on that trip you want,” he said.

He said that international cruises and tours across the board are getting sold out. “Even at this point,” he added.

But summer travel for some is still a far-away dream. Chris Rice said he would love to go to Virginia Beach, but flying is too expensive, and so is driving.

“I can’t afford it. I have two vehicles to fill up once a week. This is ridiculous,” Rice said while pumping gas (which came in at over $100 for his work van).

Senior Al DeLozier wants to go to California, but the cost is too much. He said he’d love to relax and see the ladies on the beach. “Well, I’m old and I’m on my last laps. But there’s no harm in looking, you know?” he said.

But local drummer Phil Lake said if you’re bummed out you can’t travel far, New York State is actually a really great place.

“I don’t usually go far. I go to the state parks and the Adirondacks… Finger Lakes,” he said.

Gruba said there’s something to that. You don’t have to think of London, Rome, Paris, Cancun, or Hawaii. New York and the rest of the continental US have a ton to offer. The options are there for a great summer experience.

“And that’s really the key message here. Time is on your side right now but do not wait,” he said.

For air travel, AAA says to book a morning flight if you can, and get there 2-3 hours early, depending on if you have a domestic or international flight. Also, if you need a passport, don’t forget that process takes several months, so it’s best to get moving on that now.

AAA recommends getting travel insurance just in case anything goes wrong.