ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — $49 million in state funding went to more than 35 airports across New York — including right in Rochester!

$1.1 million of that funding will help the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport gear more towards airport electrification and carbon reduction.

According to Governor Kathy Hochul, this will happen through a program that can help eliminate fossil-fuel powered equipment and vehicles and manage airport growth and electrical demand.

Governor Hochul announced the airports who will receive the award Friday, and said it will be used to increase safety, facilitate innovation, leverage existing resource, and promote sustainability and resiliency.

The funds derive from the Aviation Capital Grant Program, which is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation.

Other airports in the Finger Lakes and Western New York that will see allotted state funding are: