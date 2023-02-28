ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New non-stop service has been announced from the Frederick Douglas – Greater Rochester International Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport on Spirit Airlines.

According to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, the airport’s first nonstop air service to Myrtle Beach will start on May 5, 2023, and will be offered four times a week.

“Whether you’re planning the ultimate summer beach vacation for your family or a golf

getaway at one of the more than 100 courses in the ‘Golf Capital of the World’, Spirit’s

new nonstop service gives travelers greater access to Myrtle Beach and the South Carolina

coastline,” Bello said.

In celebration of this announcement, Spirit Airlines announced they will offer low fares starting at $99 per one-way trip.

“Our Rochester guests looking for a great summer leisure destination can now enjoy the

only convenient, nonstop flight to Myrtle Beach,” said Spirit Airlines’ vice president of network planning John Kirby. “It’s a fantastic addition to our daily Orlando flights and makes it easy to experience the 60 uninterrupted miles of beautiful sandy beaches and world-class golf courses.”

Spirit Airlines began service at the Frederick Douglass airport on October 19, 2022 with daily, nonstop flights to Orlando. Myrtle Beach is the second nonstop location for Spirit Airlines.