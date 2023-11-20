BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senator Chuck Schumer (D) announced legislation on Monday against airlines charging “junk fees” to parents to be able to sit with their kids on flights.

The federal act, called the Family Fly Together Act, will call on airlines to get rid of these “junk fees” that charge parents upwards of $50 to $100 to be able to sit with their children.

Schumer says four airlines, Alaska, Frontier, JetBlue and American, have committed to getting rid of these fees, but six of the other major airlines in the country have not.

“Airlines are very tricky about this issue,” Schumer said. “While some say they do everything they can to keep families together, the majority refuse to commit to not charging the fees.”

The new legislation announcement comes just ahead of Thanksgiving travel, which is predicted to see over 55 million people traveling 50 or more miles for the holiday, according to data from AAA.

“Whether it’s Thanksgiving or any other time, airlines should not be forcing parents to plead once they get on the plane to sit with their kids,” Schumer said. “Or forcing parents into a game of musical chairs.”