Russian museum ship ‘Pilgrim’ docks in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A traveling museum on a three-masted wooden ship is in Albany for a limited time from sister city Tula, Russia.

The “Pilgrim,” or Lodya in Russian, is a handcrafted replica sailing ship the has gone around the world. The ship’s sail demonstration is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Dutch Apple Cruises on Quay Street in Albany.

The Pilgrim is only docking briefly in Albany for tours and photos. Sign up for a free tour between 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from July 20 to 23, and July 27 to 30. Visitors must wear masks.

The pine, oak, birch, and maple Pilgrim was built in 2007 on Lake Onega in Petrozavodsk, Russia, about 300 miles northeast of St. Petersburg. A testament to Russian shipbuilding, it’s captained by Sergey Sinelnik, and the museum artifacts celebrate heritage and history with models, dioramas, models, and images.

The ship’s journey to Albany was made possible by the Albany-Tula Alliance and New Russia Cultural Center.