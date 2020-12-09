Rochester roads cost drivers more than $1,600 per year on rough roads

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A new report said Rochester drivers lose hundreds of dollars every year to poor road conditions.

The reports comes from the Transportation Research nonprofit, or TRIP and it says every year local drivers spend more than $1,600 on damage caused by driving on bad roads.

“The report finds that over the last five years, on average, 128 people are being killed annually in traffic crashes in the Rochester area,” TRIP Director of Policy and Research Rocky Moretti said. “This includes motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists, and we know that these numbers are far too high and can be reduced significantly if we invest in making our transportation system safe.”

TRIP representatives said it’s vital that lawmakers come up with funding to address and improve the conditions of the road.