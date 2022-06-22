ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Travelers embarking on journeys for the Independence Day holiday weekend or summer gateways out of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester Airport are expected to face an uptick in foot traffic within gate terminals.

Members of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) held a press conference Wednesday, offering a combination of both advice and tips to passengers ahead of summer travel.

“We have already started to see an increase in checkpoint volume here at Rochester,” said Bart Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “Travel volume here is at nearly 86% of pre-pandemic levels and by the Fourth of July weekend it is possible that we may see the checkpoint as busy as or exceeding pre-pandemic levels.”

Check-in rates are expected to reach and even surpass those seen during Thanksgiving last year. To avoid extended delays, TSA addressed what to do when planning to travel away from Rochester.

Passengers are advised to arrive at their airport terminal at least two hours before their scheduled flight. According to TSA, the busiest times at the security checkpoint inside the airport are from 4 to 6 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon, and from 4 to 6 p.m on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Earlier in April, six new security checkpoint scanners were installed at Rochester’s airport. They promise fewer bag checks by using 3D technology to scan items which officials say will be critical during peak season.

“The technology allows passengers to leave their laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags,” Johnson said. “We ask travelers to do their part by ensuring that they do not have any prohibited items with them at the checkpoint.”

As per airport standards, each passenger may carry liquids, gels, and aerosols that are 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less through a checkpoint as long as those items fit into a one quart-sized, resealable bag.

“Summer vacation is a big travel time, kids are out of school, families look forward to traveling in the summer,” said Andy Moore, Director of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

Murray is anticipating the demand to continue throughout the summer, especially with July 4 coming up.