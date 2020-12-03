Rochester airport travel over Thanksgiving holiday down 70% from 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Travel over the Thanksgiving holiday at the Greater Rochester International Airport was down 70% from last year’s data, according to airport officials.

Airport Director Andy Moore said from Sunday, November 22 to Sunday, November 29, there were 10,200 departing passengers on 186 total departing flights. Wednesday, November 25 was the busiest day with 1,658 departing passengers on 27 departing flights.

Moore also said there would normally be 52 departing flights per day during the holiday week and that’s down to 22-25.

Those who traveled out of state will have to either quarantine for 14 days upon return or get tested three days before the return to New York, quarantine for three days, and get tested again on the fourth day of quarantine. If both tests are negative, the quarantine ends.

Travelers who leave New York State for less than 24 hours don’t need a test before leaving the other state and don’t need to quarantine when returning to New York. They still need to fill out the traveler form at the airport and take a COVID test four days after arriving back in New York.