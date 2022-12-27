GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Southwest Airlines is experiencing thousands of flight cancellations across the country, which has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Long lines could be seen throughout the day at the Southwest Airlines check-in point at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday.

What’s already a busy time for travel was made worse by what the U.S. Department of Transportation is calling ‘an unacceptable rate of cancellations.’

“We can’t control what happens at other airports across the country. When you have hub airports for the airplanes such as Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, all having their own weather-related issues, that will cause a ripple effect, not only here in Rochester, but at other airports across the country,” said Andy Moore, Rochester airport director.

Moore also says they are seeing an increase in traffic due to the ongoing closure of Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Moore says he’s had ongoing communication with staff there.

“You have the passenger from Buffalo and the passenger from the airport all trying to rebook through Rochester,” said Moore, “There’s only so many seats on an aircraft, so that’s what causes the congestion and backup, where some people might find they can’t get a flight out for a couple days.”

Meanwhile, those who are booking through Southwest remain hopeful.

“It’s just crazy. It’s nuts. I’m glad to be here, but I want to get this thing settled,” said Diane Cannon.

“It was nice until this morning. We didn’t think our flights would be canceled and here we are. So we’re just trying to make it work, whether we fly out or drive 24 hours to get home, but we’re going to get home,” said Natalie Ferguson.

At this time, Moore says the Rochester airport does not have plans to send airfield crews to the Buffalo airport, as he says there is no current need there.

However, he adds, that may change going forward.