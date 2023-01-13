ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has announced the closure of multiple roadways to accommodate bridge repair work.

The impacted roadways are scheduled to close by 10 p.m. on Friday and expected to reopen Saturday night.

The following roadways will be impacted:

I-590 between I-490 and Highland Avenue

The bridge carrying Highland Avenue over I-590

I-590 northbound will remain open during the work

The NYSDOT says this construction is weather dependent, and add that fines are doubled for speeding while in a work zone.

The Work Zone Safety Act of 2005 states that convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in suspension of a driver’s license, according to the NYSDOT.

Those traveling can check real-time travel information during the closure here.