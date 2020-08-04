Rhode Island added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, Delaware, D.C. removed

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that one more state was added to the coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from states of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The new state is Rhode Island, making 34 states total, plus Puerto Rico. Washington D.C. and Delaware have been removed since last week’s update.

The full updated list of states on the travel advisory:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

The travel advisory quarantine applies to any person that arrives from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

People caught violating the advisory risk civil penalties ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, Gov. Cuomo said last month.

There are exceptions to the quarantine travel advisory rules: Essential workers are exempt and stays of less than 24 hours in an area wouldn’t constitute enforcement.

For more information on the travel advisory, visit this New York state website.

Regarding the coronations numbers in New York, things continue to trend in a positive direction. The governor announced Tuesday that of 70,993 tests conducted Monday, 746 came back positive — an infection rate of 1.05%.

Additionally, COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York remain at a low point since mid-March at 568, and three people in the state died from the virus Monday.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows, according to the governor’s: